SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 535,887 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,133,000 after purchasing an additional 475,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after purchasing an additional 866,355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,983,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

