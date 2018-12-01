SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,386 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 315.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 151.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 464,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 279,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,618,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,391. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

