Shaftesbury (SHB) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

SHB opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

