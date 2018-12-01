Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Momo Inc (MOMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,100 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,971 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 738,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 580,200 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 672,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 454,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TH Capital lowered their price target on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $31.35 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

