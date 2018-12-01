Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $75.86 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/shell-asset-management-co-decreases-holdings-in-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo.html.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.