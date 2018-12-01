Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.65 Million Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in UGI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UGI by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 799,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 141,425 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $58.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. UGI’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $544,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $4,979,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,372.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

