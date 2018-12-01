Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

SNA stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

