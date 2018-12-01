Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,255,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $96,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $81.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/shell-asset-management-co-has-3-18-million-holdings-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.