Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $456.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus set a $480.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $467.40.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.07. The stock had a trading volume of 602,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,207. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

