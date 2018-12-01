Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Phoenix Group (PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.08 ($10.28).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.83) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.72), for a total value of £60,043.34 ($78,457.26). Also, insider Wendy Mayall sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £45,262.14 ($59,143.00).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.