Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Expands By 74.0%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,575,039 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 31st total of 905,164 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,510,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $86.30 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

