Short Interest in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expands By 18.6%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,962,220 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 7,554,977 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,121,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of CRZO stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/short-interest-in-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-expands-by-18-6.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.