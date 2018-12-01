Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Declines By 19.6%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,334,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 15,340,547 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,983,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,509 shares of company stock worth $2,089,580. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

