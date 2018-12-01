Shotspotter (SSTI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

SSTI stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,602,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $56,011.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,911 shares of company stock worth $5,288,111. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 63,857 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at $7,490,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

