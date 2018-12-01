Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of Signet Jewelers worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 178.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/signet-jewelers-ltd-sig-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.