Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,379 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 146,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Brian D. Dunn acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,937.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $105,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

