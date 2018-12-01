Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,094.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

