Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.84.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,197,150. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,736,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,254,000 after purchasing an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 327,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 298,695 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

