SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sl-green-realty-corp-slg-raises-dividend-to-0-85-per-share.html.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.