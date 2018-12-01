SLS International Inc (SLS) Receives $5.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17).

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

