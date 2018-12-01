SM Energy Co (SM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of SM stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

