Smart Sand Inc (SND) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 82.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,030 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 611,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smart Sand by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 529,904 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Smart Sand news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of SND opened at $3.26 on Friday. Smart Sand Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

