SmartHeat (HEAT) & Vivint Solar (VSLR) Financial Survey

SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartHeat and Vivint Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartHeat 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than SmartHeat.

Profitability

This table compares SmartHeat and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartHeat N/A N/A N/A Vivint Solar 61.71% -50.31% -11.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartHeat and Vivint Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartHeat $340,000.00 0.00 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.42 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.46

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SmartHeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SmartHeat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SmartHeat has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats SmartHeat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartHeat

SmartHeat Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications. The company was formerly known as Pacific Goldrim Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SmartHeat Inc. in April 2008. SmartHeat Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenyang, China.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

