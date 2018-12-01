Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNN. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 437,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,898. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

