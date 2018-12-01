Smoke Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Smoke has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $537.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoke token can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoke has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoke alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.02249713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00126144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00196811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.09385048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Smoke

Smoke’s total supply is 42,763,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,125,926 tokens. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network.

Smoke Token Trading

Smoke can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.