Sodastream International (SODA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SODA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodastream International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodastream International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.60.

NASDAQ:SODA opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $143.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

