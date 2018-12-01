Media stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $83.86 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $101.01.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.06” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/softbank-group-sftbf-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-1-06.html.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.