SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0297 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $548.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00803210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001649 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011234 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,565,860 coins and its circulating supply is 48,981,031 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

