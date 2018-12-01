Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Prudential Financial (PRU) Share Price

Headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

