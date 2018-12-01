Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Share Price

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 1.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,017 ($39.42).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,395.50 ($31.30) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

