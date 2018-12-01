Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact PVH (PVH) Share Price

Media coverage about PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PVH earned a media sentiment score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. PVH has a 12 month low of $106.63 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

