Press coverage about ZF TRW Automotive (NYSE:TRW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ZF TRW Automotive earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted ZF TRW Automotive’s analysis:

Get ZF TRW Automotive alerts:

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-zf-trw-automotive-trw-share-price.html.

ZF TRW Automotive Company Profile

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW Automotive) is a supplier of automotive systems, modules and components to global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and related aftermarkets. The Company operates in four segments: Chassis Systems, Occupant Safety Systems, Electronics and Automotive Components.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ZF TRW Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZF TRW Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.