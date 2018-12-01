Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Price

News stories about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected First Republic Bank’s analysis:

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-first-republic-bank-frc-share-price.html.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.