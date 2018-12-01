Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Symantec (SYMC) Share Price

News stories about Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Symantec earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SYMC opened at $22.11 on Friday. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

