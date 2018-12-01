SONO (SONO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. SONO has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.02266689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00493884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018869 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006524 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 713,779 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.