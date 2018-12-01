Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) shares were up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 394,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 63,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/southern-silver-exploration-ssv-trading-up-40.html.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.