Southern (SO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $25 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. Hence, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Southern stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southern has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

