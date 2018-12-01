Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 184.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

