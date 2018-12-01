Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) and Urban One (UONE) Financial Review

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98% Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67%

Volatility and Risk

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spanish Broadcasting System and Urban One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Urban One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A Urban One $440.04 million 0.24 $111.88 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Summary

Urban One beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

