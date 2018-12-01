Spanish Mountain Gold (SPA) Shares Down 10%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 109,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 124,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

