SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

SHM stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

