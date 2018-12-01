SPINDLE Trading Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $21,464.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.02260483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00493041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024134 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00018916 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018263 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006532 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,543,496,914 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

