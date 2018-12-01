Splunk (SPLK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.13, but opened at $99.14. Splunk shares last traded at $98.28, with a volume of 709871 shares traded.

The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 19.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.15.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

