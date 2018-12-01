Sprint Corp (S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sprint also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on S. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

S traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,963,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.80. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,646,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

