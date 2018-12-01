Sprint (S) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprint has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has inked a merger deal with T-Mobile in all-stock transaction. The deal would help to accelerate development of faster 5G wireless networks. The combined company will have a strong balance sheet and a fully funded business plan with a solid foundation of secured investment grade debt at close. Sprint’s strategy of balancing growth and profitability while increasing network investments and adding digital capabilities will likely drive its financial performance. Its plan to improve cost structure and "Unlimited for All" offer for customers bode well. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, Sprint has been continually making efforts to lure customers from rival carriers by offering attractive promotional plans and lucrative discounts, which are resulting into high cash burn rate.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.65.

S stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Sprint has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprint will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprint news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 2,277.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,338,000 after buying an additional 10,888,543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 298.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,126,000 after buying an additional 5,399,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 145.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100,266 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 24.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,812,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth about $20,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

