Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) CEO Bradley Lukow Buys 10,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Bradley Lukow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFM traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,106,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,611. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-ceo-bradley-lukow-buys-10000-shares.html.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.