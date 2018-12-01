SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (SQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SQN opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 82.36 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.54).

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

