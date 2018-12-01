Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 401,893 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,893 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.38% of Evolent Health worth $53,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 106.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

EVH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

