Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 941 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 630,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 625.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $76.94 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 941 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-sells-941-shares-of-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.