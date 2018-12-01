Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,134,523 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 81,015,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,249,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,386,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $988,275,000 after acquiring an additional 596,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

